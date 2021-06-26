Gremio vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Brasileiro Serie A action continues, with Gremio taking on Fortaleza at the Arena do Grêmio on Sunday.

Gremio are at the bottom of the standings with just one point from four matches. They are yet to register a win in the league this season.

Gremio played out a 2-2 draw at home with Santos in their last league game. Diego Souza and Matheus Henrique contributed with a goal each for the hosts, while Marcos Guilherme and Marinho scored for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza are coming off a 2-1 loss against Flamengo. Bruno Henrique's brace in the first half gave Flamengo a 2-0 lead at halftime, and Fortaleza were able to score only one goal in the second period.

Fortaleza are third in the league table with 11 points from six games. They have a record of three wins, two draws and a loss.

Gremio vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

Gremio and Fortaleza have played 10 games between them. Gremio have won five of those matches, while three games ended in draws. Fortaleza prevailed in two of these encounters.

The last meeting between the two Brazilian sides ended in a goalless draw.

Gremio form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Fortaleza form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Gremio vs Fortaleza Team News

Gremio

Goalkeeper Brenno has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling out his participation in Monday's affair. Maicon Souza (calf), Leo Gomes (knee), Elias Manoel (ankle) and Alisson (ankle) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Maicon Souza, Leo Gomes, Elias Manoel, Alisson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Brenno

Fortaleza

Matheus Jussa (shoulder), Gustavo Blanco (thigh) and Jackson (knee) will not be available for selection due to injuries. Meanwhile, Isaque has tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Matheus Jussa, Gustavo Blanco and Jackson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Isaque

Gremio vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor; Bruno Cortez, Walter Kannemann, Geromel, Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Matheus Henrique; Douglas Costa, Jhonata Robert, Luiz Fernando; Diego Souza

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Cenceicao, Tinga; Romarinho, Felipe, Ederson, Yago Pikachu; Luiz Henrique; Robson, Wellington Paulista

Gremio vs Fortaleza Prediction

Gremio and Fortaleza's recent form hasn't inspired a lot of confidence, and a low-scoring draw could be on the cards.

Gremio manager Tiago Nunes will be wary of dropping points and could take a safety-first approach.

Prediction: Gremio 1-1 Fortaleza

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Peter P