Gremio vs Huachipato Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Gremio welcome Huachipato to Arena do Gremio for a Copa Libertadores Group C clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are coming off a comeback 3-1 victory over Juventude at the same venue in the second leg of the Gauco final. They went behind to Gilberto's fifth-minute strike but quickfire goals in the 42nd and 44th minutes from Franco Cristaldo and Diego Costa saw them go into the break ahead. Nathan Fernandes made sure of the result in the 87th minute to help his side win a seventh consecutive Campeonato Gaucho title.

The Porto Alegre outfit will turn their focus to the continent, where their opening game in the Libertadores saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to The Strongest.

Huachipato, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Estudiantes. Javier Correa gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute but the game was drawn level through Cris Martinez with nine minutes left on the clock.

The draw left the Chileans in third spot in the group while Gremio are bottom of the standings.

Gremio vs Huachipato Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group 8 of the 2013 Copa Libertadores. Huachipato claimed a 2-1 away win and drew 1-1 at home.

Gremio's defeat to The Strongest is the only loss they have suffered in their last seven competitive games (five wins).

Five of Huachipato's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Gremio have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven competitive games.

Huachipato are currently on a four-game unbeaten run (two wins).

Gremio vs Huachipato Prediction

Gremio had a disappointing start to their campaign last week but have an opportunity to get back on track. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home games, winning the last five on the bounce, and this bodes well for their chances.

Huachipato have the odds stacked against them although they can point to a victory at this ground the last time they visited 11 years ago.

We are tipping Gremio to claim all three points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gremio 3-1 Huachipato

Gremio vs Huachipato Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gremio to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gremio to score over 1.5 goals