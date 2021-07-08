Gremio vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio are set to play Internacional at the Arena do Gremio on Saturday for their latest Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture.

Gremio come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras yesterday. First-half goals from midfielder Raphael Veiga and young star Gabriel Menino ensured victory for Palmeiras.

Internacional, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Hernan Crespo's Sao Paulo yesterday. Goals from Argentina international Emiliano Rigoni and young midfielder Igor Gomes sealed the deal for Sao Paulo.

Gremio vs Internacional Head-to-Head

In 65 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Gremio have won 22 games, lost 21 and drawn 22.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the second leg of the Campeonato Gaucho final, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. A goal from forward Ferreira for Gremio was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Rodrigo Dourado for Internacional.

It was a feisty encounter, with Internacional having young striker Yuri Alberto, goalkeeper Daniel and midfielder Bruno Praxedes sent off. Gremio had veteran right-back Rafinha sent off.

Gremio form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: L-L-L-D-D

Internacional form guide in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: L-D-L-D-W

Gremio vs Internacional Team News

Gremio

Gremio manager Luiz Felipe Scolari will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Leo Gomes, while there are doubts over the availability of young forward Elias Manoel and midfielders Maicon and Thiago Santos. Midfielder Matheus Henrique is suspended.

Injured: Leo Gomes

Doubtful: Maicon, Thiago Santos, Elias Manoel

Suspended: Matheus Henrique

Internacional

Meanwhile, Internacional will be without young defender Heitor, experienced centre-back Rodrigo Moledo and veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Moises, Brazil international Taison and defender Ze Gabriel.

Injured: Heitor, Rodrigo Moledo, Paolo Guerrero

Doubtful: Ze Gabriel, Moises, Taison

Suspended: None

Gremio vs Internacional Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brenno, Rafinha, Pedro Geromel, Walter Kannemann, Guilherme Guedes, Victor Bobsin, Jean Pyerre, Vanderson, Douglas Costa, Ferreira, Diego Souza

Internacional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel, Renzo Saravia, Lucas Ribeiro, Pedro Henrique, Leo Borges, Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal, Johnny Cardoso, Mauricio, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Gremio vs Internacional Prediction

Gremio are languishing at the bottom of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A table, and have lost three of their last five league games. Experienced manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, formerly of the Portugal national team, Chelsea and the Brazil national team, has a tough job in his hands.

We can confirm that Luiz Felipe Scolari is the new #Grêmio head coach! 🇪🇪



Welcome back home, Felipão!! 🤝#FelipãoEmCasa https://t.co/gFfxdBJyJW pic.twitter.com/XNpCUs9LS1 — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio_EN) July 8, 2021

Internacional, on the other hand, 14th in the table. They have won only one of their last five league games, and with little separating them from the teams below, Internacional will have to find form quickly.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Gremio 1-1 Internacional

