Gremio vs Luqueno Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Gremio and Luqueno return to action in the Copa Sudamericana when they lock horns at the Arena do Grêmio in the Group D finale on Thursday. Julio César Cáceres’ men are one of just five sides yet to taste victory in the continental showpiece and will look to end the campaign on a positive note.

Gremio returned to winning ways last Sunday when they edged out Bahia 1-0 in a Brasileiro Serie A clash courtesy of Martin Brainthwaite’s 61st-minute strike.

Before that, Mano Menezes’ side saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end in a 2-1 defeat against Sao Paulo on May 18, three days before crashing out of the Copa do Brasil courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate loss against CSA.

Gremio now turn their focus to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, picking up two wins and three draws to sit second in Group D, two points behind first-placed Godoy Cruz.

Meanwhile, Luqueno failed to find their feet last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Guarani at the Estadio Juan Canuto Pettengill in their Paraguay top-flight clash.

Cáceres’ men have now gone four back-to-back games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Libertad on May 11.

Luqueno return to the Sudamericana, where they have endured a forgettable campaign, losing three and claiming two draws from their five matches to collect just two points and sit rock-bottom in Group D.

Gremio vs Luqueno Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Gremio and Luqueno, with the Brazilian outfit picking up a 2-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Luqueno have failed to win nine of their most recent 10 outings in all competitions, losing four and picking up five draws since mid-April.

Gremio have lost just one of their last six home matches while picking up two wins and three draws since April 20.

Luqueno are on a run of nine back-to-back away games without a win, claiming five draws and losing four since a 1-0 victory at Recoleta on March 17 being the exception.

Gremio vs Luqueno Prediction

Gremio needs maximum points here as well as favourable results in the other group fixture to secure a guaranteed spot in the knockout stages and we expect them to fly out of the blocks on Thursday.

Luqueno’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we predict Menezes’ men will come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Gremio 2-0 Luqueno

Gremio vs Luqueno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Gremio’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five games)

