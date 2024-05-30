Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Gremio will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Saturday in another round of the 2024 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have been out of action in the league since last month due to flooding in the city but will now make their return to the competition this weekend.

They were in action on Wednesday, facing The Strongest in the Copa Libertadores group stages and picking up a 4-0 win with four players getting on the scoresheet including 18-year-old Gustavo Nunes, who netted his first-ever continental goal.

Red Bull Bragantino have had mixed results in the league this season and currently sit eighth in the league table with nine points from six matches. They were beaten 1-0 by Bahia last time out in the league, falling behind late in the first half and failing to find a way back into the game despite an improved second-half display.

Trending

Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Gremio and Bragantino. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last September which the visitors won 2-0.

Gremio Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: L-W-W-L

Bragantino Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: L-D-D-W-W

Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino Team News

Gremio

The hosts have a lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of the weekend clash including Andre Martins, Gustavo Martins, Lucas Milla, Mayk, Jhonata Robert, Cristian Pavon and Pedro Geromel. Diego Costa and Nathan Fernandes are both suspended and will also miss Saturday's game.

Injured: Andre Martins, Gustavo Martins, Lucas Milla, Mayk, Jhonata Robert, Cristian Pavon, Pedro Geromel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego Costa, Nathan Fernandes

Bragantino

The visitors also have some injured personnel ahead of Saturday's game including Eduardo Sasha, Raul, Nathan Camargo and Juninho Capixaba.

Injured: Eduardo Sasha, Raul, Nathan Camargo, Juninho Capixaba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Agustin Marchesin; Joao Pedro, Rodrigo Ely, Walter Kannemann, Fabio; Pepe, Dodi; Everton Galdino, Franco Cristaldo, Yeferson Soltedo; Joao Pedro

Red Bull Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber; Nathan Mendes, Eduardo Santos, Luan Candido, Guilherme Lopes; Lucas Evangelista, Ramires, Matheus Fernandes; Helinho, Thiago Borbas, Henry Mosquera

Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Gremio are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won each of their last three games as the 'home' side and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Bragantino are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gremio 2-0 Red Bull Bragantino

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback