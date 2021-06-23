Gremio vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio host Santos at the Arena do Gremio in Brazil's Serie A on Friday, with both sides not having the best of starts to their seasons.
Gremio are currently bottom of the league and have lost all three of their games so far. Tiago Nunes' side are on a terrible run of form, having won only one of their last six games across all competitions.
Tricolor dos Pampas will need to massively improve on their performances or face the danger of being involved in a relegation scrap this season.
Santos also haven't been spectacular so far this campaign. However, Fernando Diniz's side are heading into Friday's fixture off a 2-0 win in the San-Sao derby against Sao Paulo.
The Peixe should feel confident of securing all three points against a poor Gremio side.
Santos have a good chance of building on their derby win with a victory over Gremio on Friday.
Gremio vs Santos Head-to-Head
Santos just slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Gremio only winning one.
The two sides played out a spectacular 3-3 draw the last time they met back in February.
Gremio Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L
Santos Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W
Gremio vs Santos Team News
Gremio
Gremio have no new injury worries following their loss against Sport Recife last week. However, Brenno is still unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Alisson, Elias Manoel, Leonardo and Maicon are still out due to injury.
Injured: Alisson, Elias Manoel, Leonardo, Maicon, Brenno
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Santos
Carlos Sanchez is available for selection again after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last year. However, Santos' goalkeeper John Victor picked up a sprained knee in the win against Sao Paulo and is out for Friday's game.
Jobson, Rafael Longuine and Raniel are still unavailable due to injury
Injured: John Victor, Jobson, Rafael Longuine, Raniel
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Gremio vs Santos Predicted XI
Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor; Bruno Cortez, Walter Kannemann, Geromel, Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Matheus Henrique; Douglas Costa, Jhonata Robert, Luiz Fernando; Diego Souza
Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vladimir; Felipe Jonathan, Luan Peres, Luiz Felipe, Para; Jean Mota, Guilherme Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Gabriel Pirani, Marinho; Kaio Jorge
Gremio vs Santos Prediction
Santos shouldn't have too much trouble getting past Gremio, given the form the two sides are in.
We predict Santos will win the game comfortably.
Prediction: Gremio 0-2 Santos
