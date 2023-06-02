Gremio vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4, 2023

Gremio and Sao Paulo return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they square off at the Arena do Gremio on Sunday (June 4).

Both sides progressed to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil in midweek and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Gremio booked their spot in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Cruzeiro 1-0 on Wednesday, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win.

Renato Gaucho‘s men have picked up three wins on the bounce, including successive wins over Internacional and Atletico Paranaense in the Serie A. With 14 points from eight games, Gremio are 15th in the league, one point and two places below Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo edged out Sport Recife on penalties in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, overturning their first-leg deficit to force a 3-3 aggregate draw. Before that, Dorival Junior’s men were on a four-match winning streak, including a 2-0 win over Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana on May 24.

Sao Paulo now return to the Serie A, where they're unbeaten in seven games, winning four, since kicking off the new campaign with a 2-1 loss to Botafogo on April 15.

Gremio vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 42 meetings, Sao Paulo boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Gremio have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Sao Paulo have lost five of their last six Serie A visits to the Arena do Gremio, with a 2-1 win in February 2021 being the exception.

Gremio are unbeaten at home this year, picking up 11 wins and four draws in 15 games.

Sao Paulo have gone seven away games without defeat across competitions, winning thrice since April.

Gremio vs Sao Paulo Prediction

While Sao Paolo will look to secure a third straight league win, they face a formidable Gremio side who are yet to lose at home in 2023. Gaucho’s side have also have a solid home record in the fixture and should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Gremio 2-1 Sao Paulo

Gremio vs Sao Paolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of Gremio’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the last six clashes between the two teams.)

Poll : 0 votes