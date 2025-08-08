Gremio vs Sport Recife Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Gremio will host Sport Recife at the Arena do Gremio on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways and push higher up the league table after a rough few weeks.

Gremio struggled to create chances and were punished for it in their 1-0 loss to Fluminense last weekend to mark their seventh league loss of the season. The Immortal Tricolor, who currently sit in 14th place, just five points clear of the drop zone, are having another tough season, having only won five out of 17 league games played so far. They will be hoping to string together a good run of results in the coming weeks to move into the top half of the table.

Sport Recife are still yet to pick up a league win after 16 games played, but will be somewhat satisfied to have avoided defeat in their last three league outings following Saturday's goalless draw with Bahia. The newly promoted side are languishing at the bottom of the league table with only six points from an obtainable 48 and will need to turn things around soon or risk an early return to Serie B.

Gremio vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 52 previous occasions going into the weekend. Gremio have won 24 of those games, and 14 ended in draws, while Sport won the remaining 14.

The two teams last faced off in a Brasileirao Serie B clash back in September 2022, which the hosts won 3-0 to end a seven-game winless run in this fixture.

The visitors have the worst offensive and second-worst defensive record in the Brazilian top flight this season, having only scored nine goals and conceded 25 in 16 games.

Gremio are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Gremio vs Sport Recife Prediction

Imortal Tricolor are favorites going into the weekend courtesy of home advantage having only lost one of eight home league games so far, but will need to be at their best to get all three points.

Sport will remain optimistic to get a result, but will need to improve drastically on their poor goal-scoring form to stand a chance of ending their winless streak.

Prediction: Gremio 1-1 Sport Recife

Gremio vs Sport Recife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of visitors’ last nine games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of Gremio's last six league games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

