Grenada vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Grenada host Anguilla at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George's on Saturday in a friendly. It marks Grenada's first official game since a crushing 5-0 loss to Russia on March 19.

Five different scorers - Danil Prutsev, Arsen Adamov, Artem Dzyuba, Daniil Fomin and Zelimkhan Bakaev - scored to condemn the Spice Boys to their heaviest loss in recent memory.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to resume next month, the island side will be entering this fixture looking to blow away the cobwebs and add some wind to their sails.

Head coach Terry Connor has called up 23 players for the Anguilla, including rising star Joshua Isaac. The 24-year-old has netted six goals in 11 appearances for the side and will be hungry to add more to his tally.

Meanwhile, Anguilla are coming off a miserable 2025 Pelican Cup, losing both games. The 209th-ranked side lost 2-1 to Saint Martin before a 4-2 defeat to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Grenada vs Anguilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Grenada and Anguilla meet for just the second time.

Their first and only prior clash occured in April 1998, when the Spice Boys won 14-1 in a Caribbean Cup encounter.

The Spice Boys are winless in three games, losing twice and drawing once: 3-0 loss vs Saint Martin, 1-1 draw vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and 5-0 loss vs Russia.

After two unbeaten games, Anguilla have lost their next two: 2-1 vs Saint Martin and 4-2 vs Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Grenada are ranked 174th in the world while Anguilla are 209th.

The Spice Boys have conceded nine goals in their last three games.

Grenada vs Anguilla Prediction

It's a clash of two lowly ranked sides coming off poor recent spells. With a severe dearth of quality in both camps, this one could be a drab affair, with the two teams eventually settling for a draw.

Prediction: Grenada 1-1 Anguilla

Grenada vs Anguilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

