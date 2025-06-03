Grenada vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

Grenada and Bahamas will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Anguilla in a friendly over the weekend. Keishean Francois broke the deadlock in the 17th minute while Johnathan Williams doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half.

The Spice Boys will now shift their attention to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at home to Costa Rica.

Ad

Trending

Bahamas, meanwhile, have not been in action since suffering a 6-2 defeat away to Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. They went ahead through Brandon Adderley's sixth-minute strike but Andreas Applewhaite equalized just two minutes later. Niall Reid-Stephen put Barbados ahead from the spot in the 14th minute while Sheran Hoyte made it 3-1 shortly after. Nicoli Brathwaite's own goal saw Bahamas get on the scoresheet before the break. Omani Leacock added a fifth goal before Hoyte completed his brace in the second half.

Ad

The Baha Boyz will now shift their focus to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat away to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Grenada occupy third spot in Group B with one point after three games. Bahamas are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Grenada vs Bahamas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Grenada's last eight games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Ten of Bahamas' last 11 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Twelve of Bahamas' last 14 games have produced three goals or more.

Grenada form guide: W-L-D-D-L Bahamas form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Ad

Grenada vs Bahamas Prediction

Grenada are the heavy favorites to win here and have extra motivation knowing that anything other than a win would see them eliminated.

Bahamas have won just one of their last 16 games (12 losses).

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Grenada 4-1 Bahamas

Grenada vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Grenada to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More