Grenada vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

Grenada and Bahamas will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Anguilla in a friendly over the weekend. Keishean Francois broke the deadlock in the 17th minute while Johnathan Williams doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half.
The Spice Boys will now shift their attention to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at home to Costa Rica.
Bahamas, meanwhile, have not been in action since suffering a 6-2 defeat away to Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. They went ahead through Brandon Adderley's sixth-minute strike but Andreas Applewhaite equalized just two minutes later. Niall Reid-Stephen put Barbados ahead from the spot in the 14th minute while Sheran Hoyte made it 3-1 shortly after. Nicoli Brathwaite's own goal saw Bahamas get on the scoresheet before the break. Omani Leacock added a fifth goal before Hoyte completed his brace in the second half.
The Baha Boyz will now shift their focus to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat away to St. Kitts and Nevis.
Grenada occupy third spot in Group B with one point after three games. Bahamas are bottom of the standings on zero points.
Grenada vs Bahamas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Six of Grenada's last eight games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Ten of Bahamas' last 11 games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Twelve of Bahamas' last 14 games have produced three goals or more.
- Grenada form guide: W-L-D-D-L Bahamas form guide: L-W-L-D-L
Grenada vs Bahamas Prediction
Grenada are the heavy favorites to win here and have extra motivation knowing that anything other than a win would see them eliminated.
Bahamas have won just one of their last 16 games (12 losses).
We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Grenada 4-1 Bahamas
Grenada vs Bahamas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Grenada to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals