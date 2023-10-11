Grenada vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

Grenada and Jamaica will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Honduras in the last international window. Edwin Rodriguez scored a brace, while Celtic midfielder Luis Palma scored a goal and provided an assist in the rout.

Jamaica, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Haiti in the Nations League last month. They went into the break two goals down courtesy of Loucicius Deedson's first-half brace. But Ricardo Ade's 51st-minute own goal halved the deficit, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid leveled the game in the 83rd minute.

The draw left the Reggae Boyz at the summit of Group B, having garnered four points from two games. Grenada are bottom of the standings with one point to show for their efforts in two games.

Grenada vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Jamaica have eight wins to their name while Grenada were victorious just once.

This will be their first meeting since August 2018 when Jamaica claimed a 5-1 victory in a friendly.

Grenada are currently on a five-game winless streak (three losses).

Four of Jamaica's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Grenada's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Grenada vs Jamaica Prediction

Grenada have lost their opening two games in the Nations League and are looking likely to justify their pre-tournament status as one of the two sides to be relegated.

Jamaica, on the other hand, were heavily tipped to top the group and Heimir Hallgrímsson's side are on course to secure a top two spot. They proved their mettle in coming from two goals down to snatch a point against Haiti but will be expecting a more straightforward outcome here.

The visitors have vastly superior players and, barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Jamaica to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Grenada 0-3 Jamaica

Grenada vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Jamaica to score in both halves