Grenada vs St. Vincent prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Grenada host St. Vincent at Lauriston Mini Stadium in a friendly on Sunday (May 26). Both teams are set to renew hostilities two years after their last meeting.

Grenada are returning to action following their last assignment in October when they were sent to the cleaners by Suriname in a 4-0 defeat. They will use this clash to prepare for the upcoming double fixture in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Grenada take on Trinidad and Tobago on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 9. Both are robust encounters, and Grenada need to be in a fit state. Grenada crushed St. Vincent 5-1 when they last met, but the squad has seen many changes since then.

St. Vincent, unlike Grenada, have lined up three friendlies ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign. They have played twice against Dominica, winning once (3-1) and losing the other (2-0).

Grenada will be their third opposition ahead of their clashes against Suriname and El Salvador in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. St. Vincent lost their last meeting against Grenada 5-1 but won the previous one 3-1. The teams have met 13 times, with each side winning five times and losing as many.

Grenada are winless in five games across competitions, losing four times.

Grenada vs St. Vincent Head-to-Head

Grenada have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games with St. Vincent across competitions.

Grenada form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

St. Vincent form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Grenada vs St. Vincent News

Grenada

Head coach Terry Connor is in search of his first victory since his appointment in May 2023. Five defeats, including three in a row, is never a presentable record.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

St. Vincent

After snatching an inspiring 2-0 home win against Dominican, St. Vincent will be looking to maintain that momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Grenada vs St. Vincent Predicted Xls

Grenada (4-4-2): Jason Belfon (GK), Benjamin Ettienne, Kayden Harrack, Bedeau, Mackell Gannes, Gabriel, Steffon Abraham, Henson Williams, Johnson, Berkeley-Agyepong, Saydrel Lewis

St. Vincent (4-5-1): Lemus Christopher (GK), Jazzi Barnum-Bobb, Jahvin Sutherland, Jamal Yorke, Najima Burgin, Nazir Obain McBurnette, Diel Spring, Terris Joseph, Sherwyn Alexander, Cornelius Stewart, Kyle Edwards

Grenada vs St. Vincent Prediction

Both sides will hope to take the lead in their head-to-head. Grenada will hope to exploit their home advantage.

St. Vincent have been more competitive and seem to be in a better shape ahead of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Grenada are the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Grenada 2-0 St. Vincent