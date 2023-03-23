USA visit the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George's to face Grenada in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday (March 24).

The Stars and Stripes are second in Group D with four points in two games, one behind leaders El Salvador as they look to qualify for the finals. The north American giants began their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Grenada in June last year, only to be held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador just a few days later.

Later in the year, the USA travelled to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the Round of 16, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Anthony Hudson is the interim manager of the side after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired. Hudson has overseen two games, a pair of friendlies to Serbia and Colombia, winning neither.

Meanwhile, Grenada's chances of reaching the Nations League finals are over. The Spice Boys are at the bottom of the group with just one point in three games, the solitary point gained from their 2-2 draw with El Salvador. However, they're still in contention for a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup and will look to cause an upset.

Manager Mohammad Kwid has called up 23 players for their final Nations League encounter, including prolific scorer Jamal Charles. Joshua Isaac will look to continue his hot streak, having struck six times in seven appearances. Stockport County forward Myles Hippolyte is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Grenada vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have won all four of their previous clashes with Grenada, scoring 15 goals and conceding twice.

The visitors have won just once in nine games, failing to win their last three.

Grenada have won just one of their last five games (excluding their unofficial friendlies against La Horquetta).

Grenada's Jamal Charles needs just one more goal to go past Kithson Bain and claim the second all-time goalscoring record for his country.

Grenada vs USA Prediction

Grenada could give USA a tough run for their money as they make a last-ditch effort to secure a Gold Cup spot, but the visitors have a good squad with many well-known talents who could see them through.

Prediction: Grenada 1-2 USA

Grenada vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

