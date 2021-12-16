Greuther Furth vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Augsburg on Saturday afternoon.

After a smash-and-grab win against Union Berlin last weekend, Greuther Furth were beaten comfortably by Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. The hosts, who lost 3-0 to Marco Rose's men, have now lost 13 of their last 14 games.

Greuther Furth sit bottom of the Bundesliga table with just four points from 16 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points soon to avoid an immediate return to the 2 Bundesliga.

Augsburg drew 1-1 against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night thanks to the wastefulness of the Red Bulls. A late penalty from Daniel Caligiuri saw the visitors walk away with a point meaning they have lost just one of their last five games.

Augsburg sit 16th in the league standings with 17 points. They will now be looking to pick up all three points at the weekend as they look to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Greuther Furth vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Greuther Furth and Augsburg. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met officially in a Bundesliga clash back in 2013. Augsburg won the game 3-1.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Augsburg Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Greuther Furth vs Augsburg Team News

Greuther Furth

The hosts have a couple of injured players ahead of their game on Saturday. Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam, Nick Viergever and Gideon Jung are all injured and will not play at the weekend.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam, Nick Viergever, Gideon Jung

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg

The visitors also have some absentees ahead of the weekend clash. Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai and Florian Niederlechner are all injured. Andi Zeqiri and Carlos Gruezo may not be available for selection as they recover from injuries.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai, Florian Niederlechner

Doubtful: Andi Zeqiri, Carlos Gruezo

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Fredrik Jensen, Niklas Dorsch, Jan Morávek, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

Greuther Furth vs Augsburg Prediction

Greuther Furth have struggled to pick up results in the top-flight so far. They have won one game all season and lost 14 times. They have scored the second-fewest goals in the league and have conceded the most by some distance.

Augsburg have not necessarily been in brilliant form but have lost just one of their last five games and should therefore have enough to get the win.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-2 Augsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant