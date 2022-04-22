Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga makes its return this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday afternoon in the 31st game week of the German top-flight.

Greuther Furth held struggling Hoffenheim to a goalless draw in their last game. The hosts did not offer much offensively but were defensively solid, frustrating their opponents in their race for Europe.

Greuther Furth remain rock-bottom in the Bundesliga table with just 17 points. They have fought to stay alive in recent weeks but will see their relegation status confirmed should they fail to win on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen were beaten 1-0 by fellow Champions League chasers RB Leipzig last weekend. Die Werkself dominated what was a rather dull first half but failed to score before their opponents scored the winner midway through the second half.

Bayer Leverkusen's latest result saw them drop down to fourth place in the league table with 52 points. They will now be looking to bounce back from that as they continue their tight battle for Champions League football.

Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between Greuther Furth and Bayer Leverkusen. The visitors are undefeated in all four games, winning three times and drawing the other.

Bayer Leverkusen picked up a comprehensive 7-1 victory when the sides last faced off back in December last year.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Greuther Furth

Havard Nielsen came off injured last weekend and will join Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer and Paul Seguin on the injury list for the hosts. Maximilian Bauer has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings, while Jeremy Dudziak and Max Christiansen are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin, Havard Nielsen

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak, Max Christiansen

Suspended: Maximilian Bauer

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Saturday's game, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli and Karim Bellarabi, who are all injured.

Piero Hincapie and Robert Andrich are both suspended and will be absent as well.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Piero Hincapie, Robert Andrich

Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Linde; Nick Viergever, Sebastian Griesbeck, Gian-Luca Itter; Jetro Willems, Tobias Raschl, Timothy Tillman, Simon Asta; Julian Green; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aránguiz, Exequiel Palacios; Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Greuther Furth are winless in their last eight league games and goalless in their last four. However, they have kept three clean sheets in their last four games and will be looking to frustrate their opponents this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless and goalless in back-to-back games and will be desperate to end that run as they continue their push for Champions League football. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Peter P