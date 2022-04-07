Greuther Furth vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

SpVgg Greuther Fürth will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday in the 29th game week of the German top flight

Greuther Furth are running out of time to save their top-flight status. They are on a run of back-to-back goalless draws, with their most recent stalemate coming against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Greuther Furth remain rock-bottom in the league table with just 16 points picked up so far. They are 11 points away from safety at the moment and cannot afford any slipups in their remaining six games this season.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have had a campaign to forget and will look forward to next season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Mainz in their last outing and had the heroics of their goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank for a share of the spoils.

The visitors sit 12th in the league with 34 points from 28 games. They will now look to return to winning ways this weekend as they target a top-half finish.

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Greuther Furth and Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season, which Borussia Monchengladbach won 4-0.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L.

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Greuther Furth

The hosts will be without the services of Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer and Paul Seguin this weekend, as the trio are all injured. Jeremy Dudziak, Marius Funk and Sebastian Griesbeck are all doubts for the game as they continue to work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin.

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak, Marius Funk, Sebastian Griesbeck.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marvin Friedrich, Luca Netz and Tony Jantschke are all unfit and are doubts for the game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Marvin Friedrich, Luca Netz, Tony Jantschke.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XIs

Greuther Furth (3-4-1-2): Andreas Linde; Maximilian Bauer, Nick Viergever, Gian-Luca Itter; Simon Asta, Tobias Raschl, Max Christiansen, Jetro Willems; Timothy Tillman; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota.

Borussia Monchengladbach (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Beyer; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini; Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea; Breel Embolo.

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Greuther Furth are on a six-game winless run in the league and have failed to score in their last two outings. All three of their league wins this season have come on home turf, and they will look to capitalise on that this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but are on a three-game unbeaten run. The visitors should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach.

