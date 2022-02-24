Greuther Furth vs FC Cologne prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Greuther Furth and FC Cologne will battle for three points in a Bundesliga matchday 24 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Branimir Hrgota gave Furth a shock halftime lead but a second-half fightback by the Bavarians saw them secure a comfortable victory.

FC Cologne picked up maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Anthony Modeste's late strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win saw the Billy Goats climb to seventh spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 23 matches. Greuther Furth are still rooted to the bottom of the standings and are 10 points away from safety.

Greuther Furth vs FC Cologne Head-to-Head

FC Cologne have eight wins from their last 16 matches against Greuther Furth. Saturday's hosts were victorious on two occasions while six games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Ellyes Skhiri scored a second-half brace to inspire a 3-1 comeback victory for Cologne after Marco Meyerhofer had given Greuther Furth a halftime lead.

Greuther Furth form guide: L-W-L-W-D

FC Cologne form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Greuther Furth vs FC Cologne Team News

Greuther Furth

The hosts still have a number of fitness concerns ahead of Cologne's visit. Jeremy Dudziak is a new injury worry and he joins Gideon Jung, Marius Funk, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam on the treatment table.

Injuries: Jeremy Dudziak, Gideon Jung, Marius Funk, Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam

Suspension: None

FC Cologne

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visitors. However, Marvin Schwabe is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Marvin Schwabe

Greuther Furth vs FC Cologne Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Simon Asta, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Harvard Nielsen; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

FC Cologne Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn (GK); Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth

Greuther Furth vs FC Cologne Prediction

FC Cologne have been one of the fairytale stories of the season, having successfully transformed from relegation playoff finishers last term to a potential top-four finish.

Greuther Furth are already strong relegation contenders and their leaky defense has been the main cause for worry. Cologne have struggled on the road this season but will fancy their chances of securing a crucial win on Saturday.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-2 FC Cologne

