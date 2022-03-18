Greuther Furth vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Freiburg on Saturday afternoon in the 27th game week of the German top-flight.

Greuther Furth are in poor form at the moment and are inching ever closer to a return to the bottom tier. They fell to a 6-1 trouncing at the hands of high-flying RB Leipzig last time out, with Jamie Leweling scoring the sole goal for the hosts with their only effort on target.

Greuther Furth sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just 14 points picked up so far. They are 11 points away from safety at the moment and will be working to reduce that gap starting this weekend.

Freiburg have returned to top form after their struggles at the beginning of the year. They beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in their last game, squandering a first-half two-goal advantage before reclaiming the lead late in the game via a wonder strike from Nico Schlotterbeck.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 44 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run as they target Champions League football.

Greuther Furth vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Greuther Furth and Freiburg. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Freiburg won the game 3-1.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Freiburg Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Greuther Furth vs Freiburg Team News

Greuther Furth

Marius Funk and Robin Kehr both remain out with knee injuries and will not play on Saturday. Jeremy Dudziak, Maximilian Bauer and Jessic Ngankam are all recuperating from injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Marius Funk, Robin Kehr

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak, Maximilian Bauer, Jessic Ngankam

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel and Kevin Schade are both injured, while Maximilian Eggestein, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Philipp Lienhart and Hugo Siquet have all tested positive for COVID-19. Lukas Kubler is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler

COVID-19: Maximilian Eggestein, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Philipp Lienhart, Hugo Siquet

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Gian-Luca Itter; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Havard Nielsen; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Jonathan Schmid, Manuel Gulde, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Janik Haberer, Nicolas Hofler; Roland Sallai, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirovic

Greuther Furth vs Freiburg Prediction

Greuther Furth are winless in their last four games and have conceded 13 goals in that period.

Freiburg, on the other hand, are on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last nine. The visitors should have more than enough to come out on top at the weekend.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-3 Freiburg

