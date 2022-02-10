Greuther Furth vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Hertha Berlin on Saturday in the 22nd game week of the German top-flight.

Greuther Furth's battle for survival took a hit last weekend as they were beaten 4-1 by a struggling Wolfsburg. Branimir Hrgota leveled the scores at 1-1 for the hosts in the first half before the Wolves scored three more in the second half.

The newly-promoted outfit remain bottom of the league table with just 10 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin are struggling for form at the moment. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bochum in their last game with Ishak Belfodil giving the Berlin outfit the lead before their opponents leveled the scores just after the break.

The Old Lady sit 14th in the league table with just 23 points from 21 games. They are just one point above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap with a win at the weekend.

Greuther Furth vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Greuther Furth and Hertha Berlin. The visitors have won all three games with the most recent being a 2-1 win when the two sides faced off earlier this season. A Jurgen Ekkelenkamp strike and an own goal completed a comeback for the Berlin outfit on the day.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-D-D-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-L-D-L-W

Greuther Furth vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Greuther Furth

Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam and Robin Kehr all remain out with knee injuries and will miss Saturday's game. Marco Meyerhöfer will sit out the Hertha Berlin clash as he recovers from the COVID-19.

Injured: Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Marco Meyerhöfer

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

The visitors will be without Dedryck Boyata, Oliver Christensen and Rune Jarstein on Saturday as they are all out with injuries. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp injured his foot against Bochum and may not be available for selection this weekend. Marc Oliver Kempf will miss the game due to COVID-19 while Kevin-Prince Boateng is a doubt.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Oliver Christensen, Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Unavailable: Marc Oliver Kempf

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Simon Asta, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Jeremy Dudziak; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Linus Gechter, Maximilian Mittelstädt; Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacibar, Myziane Maolida, Ishak Belfodil, Stefan Jovetic

Greuther Furth vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Greuther Furth have won just one of their last six league outings and sit at the bottom of the table with the worst attacking and defensive record in the league.

Hertha Berlin are not in much better form than their hosts as they are on a five-game winless run across all competitions. They have failed to win any of their last five league games on the road and that run could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant