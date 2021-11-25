Greuther Furth vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Greuther Furth and Hoffenheim will battle for three points in a matchday 13 Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach. Jonas Hoffman kickstarted and ended the scoring in the rout.

Hoffenheim secured maximum points with a 2-0 home win over RB Leipzig on home turf. Diadie Samassekou and Munas Dabbur scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

TSG Hoffenheim EN @tsghoffenheimEN



#SGFTSG That's it for today. We'll see you away at Fürth on Saturday. That's it for today. We'll see you away at Fürth on Saturday.#SGFTSG

The win saw Die Kraichgauer climb to 10th spot on the table, having garnered 17 points from 12 matches. Greuther Furth are still rooted to the bottom of the table and their record of one point from 12 matches is the worst start to a season in Bundesliga history.

Greuther Furth vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Hoffenheim won five matches while Furth were victorious on two occasions with three games ending in a draw.

This will be their first league clash since a Roberto Firmino-inspired Hoffenheim secured a 3-0 away win in the 2012-13 Bundesliga season.

Greuther Furth progressed on penalties after both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the DFP Pokal last season.

Greuther Furth form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Hoffenheim form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Greuther Furth vs Hoffenheim Team News

Greuther Furth

Nick Viergever (ligament), Justin Hoogma (knee), Robin Kehr (ACL), Gideon Jung (Meniscus) and Jessic Ngankam (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Gian-Luca Itter is currently recovering from COVID-19.

Injuries: Nick Viergever, Justin Hoogma, Robin Kehr, Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam

Unavailable: Gian-Luca Itter

Suspension: None

TSG Hoffenheim EN @tsghoffenheimEN



🗣️Sebastian



#SGFTSG | #Pressconference "Fürth do a lot of things right, more than many think. We already have some previous experience with Fürth from the past, they are always extremely awkward, attack high (up the pitch) and spirited."🗣️Sebastian #Hoeneß "Fürth do a lot of things right, more than many think. We already have some previous experience with Fürth from the past, they are always extremely awkward, attack high (up the pitch) and spirited."🗣️Sebastian #Hoeneß #SGFTSG | #Pressconference https://t.co/kw82AkAV3a

Hoffenheim

Jacob Bruun Larsen (muscle), Sebastian Rudy (muscle), Christoph Baumgartner (muscle), Robert Skov (hip), Pavel Kaderabek (ankle), Marco John (shoulder) and Ermin Bicakcic (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Andrej Kramaric missed the Leipzig game due to a head injury but has since returned to training and is in contention to play.

Injuries: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Robert Skov, Pavel Kaderabek, Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic

Suspension: None

Greuther Furth vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI: Marius Funk; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximilian Bauer, Nunoo Sarpei, Jetro Willems; Sebastian Griesbeck, Max Christiansen; Jeremy Dudziak, Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota; Cedric Itten

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; David Raum, Kevin Akpoguma, Florian Grillitsch, Angelo Stiller; Andrej Kramaric, Munas Dabbur, Ihlas Bebou

Greuther Furth vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Greuther Furth's atrocious start to the campaign has installed them as early favorites for relegation after just one season back in the top-flight.

Hoffenheim have been largely inconsistent this season and their form on the road has been particularly poor. However, they will fancy their chances of a first away win in the league since matchday one.

We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-3 Hoffenheim

Edited by Shardul Sant