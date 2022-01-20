Greuther Furth vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga will return this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Mainz on Saturday afternoon in the 20th game week of the German top-flight.

Greuther Furth have begun fighting to retain their top-flight status but still have a lot of work to do. They played out a 2-2 draw against fellow relegation candidate Arminia Bielefeld. They went behind, drew level, took the lead and then lost the lead to pick up a third straight draw in the league.

Kleeblätter sit bottom of the Bundesliga standings with just seven points so far. They will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Mainz's inconsistencies continued this week. They beat Bochum 1-0 in the league last weekend via a second-half strike from Jeremiah St. Juste before going on to lose 3-1 to the same opposition in the DFB-Pokal three days later.

The visitors sit 10th in the league with 27 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Greuther Furth vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Greuther Furth and Mainz. The hosts have won 12 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won five times. There have been just two draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, a game which Mainz won 3-0.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Mainz Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Greuther Furth vs Mainz Team News

Greuther Furth

Marius Funk, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are all injured and will not be part of the squad to face Mainz. Justin Hoogma and Gideon Jung are both out recovering from the COVID-19 and injury respectively and may not be available to play.

Injured: Marius Funk, Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: Justin Hoogma, Gideon Jung

Suspended: None

Mainz

Marcus Ingvartsen, Dominik Kohr and Niklas Tauer are all injured and will not play this weekend. Adam Szalai is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a head injury.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen, Dominik Kohr, Niklas Tauer

Doubtful: Adam Szalai

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Mainz Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Havard Nielsen; Branimir Hrgota, Jamie Leweling

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Stefan Bell; Aaron Caricol, Jae-sung Lee, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkhardt

Greuther Furth vs Mainz Prediction

Greuther Furth are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one game all season. They have scored the fewest goals (15) in the division and have conceded the most as well (51).

Mainz have been inconsistent in the league of late with four wins, four draws and two losses in their last 10 games. They should, however, have enough to win when they come up against last-placed Greuther Furth at the weekend.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-2 Mainz

