Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host Union Berlin on Sunday afternoon.

Greuther Furth's abysmal run continued last weekend as they were demolished 7-1 by Bayer Leverkusen. Despite halving a two-goal deficit in the first half, the Bundesliga new boys conceded five more goals, thereby extending their losing streak to 12 games.

Greuther Furth sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga with just one point. They will be desperate to begin picking up points as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Union Berlin picked up a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win over RB Leipzig last weekend. They could have won by a larger margin as they created the majority of the chances. The visitors, however, crashed out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday as they failed to beat Slavia Praha.

Union Berlin are sixth in the league table with 23 points from 14 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their European disappointments with a win on Sunday.

Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Greuther Furth and Union Berlin. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in a 2.Bundesliga clash back in 2019. The game ended 1-1.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-L-L

Union Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-L-W-D-L

Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin Team News

Greuther Furth

The hosts have many injured players ahead of Sunday's game. Nick Viergever, Justin Hoogma, Robin Kehr, Gideon Jung, Marius Funk and Jessic Ngankam are all injured.

Injured: Nick Viergever, Justin Hoogma, Robin Kehr, Gideon Jung, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Laurenz Dehl is the only injured player for the visitors ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: Laurenz Dehl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sasha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximilian Bauer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Jetro Willems; Jeremy Dudziak, Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Genki Haraguchi; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin Prediction

Greuther Furth are on a 12-game losing streak and have failed to win any games all season. They have scored 10 goals, the second-fewest goals in the league and have conceded 46, the most in the league.

Union Berlin have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. Fresh off their Conference League exit, the visitors will be looking to pick up a win on Sunday and should be able to do so.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant