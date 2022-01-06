Greuther Furth vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend after the festive break and will see Greuther Furth host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday afternoon.

Greuther Furth have struggled to adapt to life in the top-flight and inch closer towards a return to the lower tier with every passing game week. They held on for a goalless draw against Augsburg last time out and benefited massively from the wasteful finishing of their opponents.

Greuther Furth sit bottom in the Bundesliga table with just five points from 17 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid the drop.

VfB Stuttgart were beaten 1-0 by Koln last time out via a late winner from Anthony Modeste. They have now lost back-to-back games and have failed to score in either game.

VfB Stuttgart sit 16th in the league standings with 17 points from 16 games. Currently occupying the relegation playoff spot, the visitors are one point away from safety. They will now be looking to exit the drop zone with a win at the weekend.

Greuther Furth vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Greuther Furth and VfB Stuttgart. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won the rest. There is yet to be a draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the opening week of the Bundesliga season. Stuttgart won the game 5-1.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

VfB Stuttgart Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Greuther Furth vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Greuther Furth

The hosts have a number of injured players ahead of their game on Saturday. Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam and Gideon Jung are all injured and will not play at the weekend.

Nick Viergever is a doubt for the game with an ankle problem.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam, Gideon Jung

Doubtful: Nick Viergever

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Mohamed Sankoh and Erik Thommy are injured for the visitors. Meanwhile, Fabian Bredlow, Enzo Millot, Philipp Klement, Sasa Kalajdzic and Roberto Massimo are major doubts for the game.

Omar Marmoush is away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh, Erik Thommy

Doubtful: Fabian Bredlow, Enzo Millot, Philipp Klement, Roberto Massimo, Sasa Kalajdzic, Nikolas Nartey

Unavailable: Omar Marmoush

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Chris Fuhrich, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Tanguy Coulibaly; Matteo Klimowicz, Philipp Forster; Wahid Faghir

Greuther Furth vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Greuther Furth picked up just one win in the first half of the Bundesliga season. They have scored the fewest goals and have also conceded the most goals in the division.

Stuttgart are currently on a run of back-to-back defeats and failed to score any goals in both games. They, however, have the chance to begin their second half of the season with a win against weaker opposition and should do just that.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-1 VfB Stuttgart

Edited by Shardul Sant