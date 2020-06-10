Griezmann tells Barcelona teammates to prepare for “11 LaLiga finals”

Antoine Griezmann arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last summer. After a slow start to his Barcelona career, the French forward is now regarded as an essential part of the team, which is looking to defend it's La Liga title.

In an interview with the club's official website, Griezmann talked about the return of La Liga, Luis Suarez, and many other things.

"I want to be an important part of Barcelona."

Griezmann has spent his entire playing career in La Liga. A Real Sociedad academy graduate, Griezmann spent five years at his boyhood club before moving to Atletico Madrid. After another five years, Griezmann is now appearing for Barcelona.

And Griezmann states that he is looking forward to the return of La Liga.

"We are really looking forward to it. It has been a long time since we played in an official match. I think we have prepared well for this first game and it will be important to get off to a good start in these 11 finals we have left."

Barcelona are currently two points ahead of Real Madrid in the title race. The French forward said he is confident about Barcelona's chances of winning the league.

"We have all the cards, we have 11 games and if we win them all we will be champions. I think we are ready for it, to win and enjoy the football."

Luis Suarez the difference maker for Barcelona

Luis Suarez has been a vital component of Barcelona's successes over the last few years. However, the Uruguayan is now 33, and his performances have found more critics over the past year. Many are touting Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez to replace him. However, Griezmann was quick to back his teammate.

"Luis is our number 9, a goalscorer, the one who makes the difference in big games along with Leo. We missed him in the last games. We are really happy to have a player like him back and he will help us from the beginning."

The World Cup winner added that he was happy to see the return of football. However, he admitted that it would be strange without the fans in stadiums.

"I have seen some highlights of the Bundesliga, the photos of the fans in the stands, goal celebrations without hugs, all a bit strange but it’s nice to see football again."

Barcelona will be counting on Griezmann to help them win the league. The 29-year old forward has appeared 37 times for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 4 times in all competitions. Griezmann has said that he knows his role in the team.

"I want to be an important part of the team, on and off the field, enjoy football and help my team mates win every game."

Barcelona begin their La Liga title quest with a match against Mallorca this Saturday. Griezmann is fit, firing and ready to play. It is imperative, as the forward said, that Barcelona treat each match as a final, if they want to have the aspiration of lifting the league title in a few weeks time.