Grimsby Town vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2023

Grimsby Town host Luton Town at Blundell Park in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday as both sides aim to reach the next stage of the competition.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in Luton last Saturday in a topsy-turvy clash.

Gavan Holohan put Grimsby in front just minutes before the break while Elijah Adebayo brought the Hatters back into the game a few minutes into the second half from the penalty spot.

Jordan Clark put the hosts in front for the first time in the match in the 66th minute, only for Harry Clifton to make it 2-2 for the Mariners, less than 60 seconds later.

Both teams, however, won their respective league games after this.

Grimsby thrashed Crewe Alexandra 3-0 in Crewe through goals from John McAtee, George Lloyd and Tom Dickson-Peters.

Luton, meanwhile, sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke City, courtesy of an early goal from Pelly Ruddock.

Grimsby Town vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Grimsby winning 16 times and losing to Luton on a close 15 occasions.

Grimsby last beat Luton in September 2016 (2-1 in League Two).

Grmsby's last victory over Luton at home came way back in February 2004 (3-2 in Division 2).

This is Grimsby's first home match to Luton since January 2018 in League Two, with the Hatters winning 1-0.

Luton's only previous away FA Cup match at Grimsby came in January 1996, losing 7-1, one of only three times they've conceded seven goals in an FA Cup game.

Luton are looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1984-85/1985-86 seasons.

Grimsby have been eliminated in seven of their last 10 FA Cup replays, with this their first since the first round in 2019-20, losing 2-0 away at Newport.

Luton have won their last two away matches in the FA Cup, last enjoying a longer winning run on the road in the competition between December 2003 and December 2004 (four).

Grimsby Town vs Luton Town Prediction

Grimsby put up a tough fight in Luton last weekend and we expect them to make life difficult for Luton once again on home turf. However, the Hatters, given they have more experience in the competition, could prevail on penalties.

Prediction: Grimsby Town 1-1 (2-3 on pens.) Luton Town

Grimsby Town vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton Town (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

