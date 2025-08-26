Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2025

Manchester United will be looking to muster their first win of the 2025-26 season as they hit the road to take on Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. It will be interesting to whether Ruben Amorim will shuffle his pack as a sense of frustration seems to be already creeping in at Manchester United.

After a 1-0 loss against Arsenal in their season opener where they were arguably the better side, United settled for a draw against Fulham on enemy territory.

They squandered a plethora of chances over the course of the game including a Bruno Fernandes penalty miss and pretty much shot themselves in the foot on Sunday.

A lacklustre showing in the second half allowed Fulham to launch a comeback and by the time the game drew to a close, the draw was no less than what United deserved.

It has looked, at times, like United are just a goal or two away from opening the floodgates. If that's the case, this fixture against Grimsby Town couldn't have come at a better time.

Grimsby beat Shrewsbury Town in the opening round to set up Wednesday night's clash with Manchester United. They have got off to a six-match unbeaten run and will be happy to test their mettle against the Premier League giants.

The League Two side has also been in good form at home and won't make life easy for the Red Devils.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Head to Head and Key Numbers

Grimsby Town are on six-match unbeaten run since the start of the season.

Manchester United are winless after their first two games of the new campaign.

Grimsby have scored the joint-highest number of goals in League Two.

Manchester United have found the net just once in two matches so far this term. It was an own goal.

Grimsby Town have won all three of their matches played at Blundell Park since the start of the season.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Prediction

Despite the fact that Grimsby and Manchester United have had contrasting starts to the season, the latter are way too strong for their League Two opponents, at least on paper. Some of United's players have started the season well and a goal or two would do the side a world of good.

They should be able to come away with a quite comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Grimsby Town 1-3 Manchester United

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

