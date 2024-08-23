Groningen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2024

Groningen welcome AZ Alkmaar to Euroborg for an Eredivisie matchday three fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Waalwijk.

They went ahead through Jorg Schreuders' 11th-minute strike before doubling their lead with 13 minutes left courtesy of Thom van Bergen. Richard van der Venne pulled one back for Waalwijk in the 89th minute, but they were reduced to 10 men in injury time.

AZ, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Nijmegen. Sven Mijnans scored the winner in the 16th minute. The win left De Kaasboeren in fourth spot with six points, while Groningen are third, also on six points.

Groningen vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ have 37 wins from their last 82 head-to-head games with Groningen, who have 23 wins.

Their most recent clash in March 2023 saw AZ claim a 1-0 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

AZ are unbeaten in seven league games, winning six.

Groningen's two league games this season have seen four yellow cards overall and one red card issued in each.

AZ's two league games this season have had seven yellow cards and three red cards issued.

Groningen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Groningen returned to the Eredivisie at the first time of asking following their relegation to the Eerste Divisie in 2023. They had a season to forget the last time they were in the top flight, winning four of 34 games to finish last. They have halved that total in as many games this time and haven't looked out of place.

AZ, meanwhile, have proven their defensive mettle in both league games this season, holding on to early leads to claim maximum points. They have won the last three head-to-head games with Groningen.

However, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Groningen 2-2 AZ

Groningen vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

