Groningen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Groningen will welcome Feyenoord to the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion on Sunday, with three points at stake on matchday 21 of the Eredivisie.

Both sides come into this clash in contrasting form. The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Heracles in their last league game. Feyenoord were impressive in their 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

First half goals from Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, and Bryan Linseen gave the Rotterdam outfit a 3-0 lead at half time. Ibraham Sangare's 56th-minute strike was nothing more than a consolation for PSV.

That win took Feyenoord above AZ Alkmaar into fourth spot, with 38 points garnered from 20 games to date. Groningen sit just two places below and will be seeking all three points to boost their European ambitions.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the 34th meeting between the sides, and Feyenoord have the better record in previous matches between the pair.

De Stadionclub have 16 wins to their name, scoring 56 goals and conceding 40. Groningen were victorious on eight previous occasions, while nine matches in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came on 8 November, 2020, when second half goals from Lutsharel Geertruida and Berghuis gave Feyenoord a 2-0 victory at home.

Groningen form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Feyenoord form guide:(all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Groningen vs Feyenoord Team News

Groningen

The hosts currently have four players sidelined through injury. Patrick Joosten, Ahmed El Messaoudi, Azor Matusiwa, and Arjen Robben are all unavailable for the visit of Feyenoord.

There are no suspension worries for manager Danny Buijs.

Injuries: Ahmed El Messaoudi, Arjen Robben, Patrick Joosten, Azor Matusiwa

Suspension: None

The hosts completed the loan signing of 18-year-old forward Paulos Abraham from AIK on deadline day.

Feyenoord

Three Feyenoord players are ruled out of the trip to Groningen. Orkun Kokcu (overload), Joao Carlos Teixeira (leg), and Justin Bijlow (leg) are all sidelined by fitness issues.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu, Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

Groningen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Groningen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt (GK); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Bart van Hintum, Ko Itakura, Miguel Angel Leal; Alessio Da Cruz, Daniel van Kaam, Ramon Lundqvist; Tomas Suslov, Jorgen Larsen, Mohamed El Hankouri

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen

Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Groningen have been more expansive this season, compared to previous terms when they were defensively compact. Despite this, Feyenoord have more than enough quality to breach the hosts' defence.

Their morale-boosting victory over PSV has given Dick Advocaat's side extra momentum and they might have too much in the tank for Groningen. A narrow victory could be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Groningen 1-2 Feyenoord