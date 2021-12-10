Groningen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Domestic football returns this weekend and will see Groningen host Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon in the Eredivisie.

Groningen played out a 1-1 home draw against PEC Zwolle in their last game thanks to a second-half own goal from the visitors. The draw last weekend marked the hosts' fourth game without defeat.

Groningen sit 12th in the league table with 18 points from 15 games. They will be looking to continue their good run as they seek to close in on the European spots. They, however, have a major test in Feyenoord on Sunday.

Feyenoord have kept up the heat on defending champions Ajax in the league this season. They beat Fortuna Sittard 5-0 last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to eight games in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord sit second in the Eredivisie standings with 35 points. They are just a point behind Ajax at the top of the table and will be looking to leapfrog them at the weekend.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been 44 meetings between Groningen and Feyenoord. The visitors have won exactly half of those games while the hosts have won 11 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The last meeting between the two teams ended goalless.

Groningen Form Guide (Eredivisie): D-W-W-D-L

Feyenoord Form Guide (Eredivisie): W-W-D-W-W

Groningen vs Feyenoord Team News

Groningen

Marin Sverko came off injured in Groningen's last game and is a major doubt for Sunday's clash. Damil Dankerlui, Michael De Leeuw and Radinio Balker are both injured and are set to miss the game.

Injured: Damil Dankerlui, Michael De Leeuw, Radinio Balker

Doubtful: Marin Sverko

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Gernot Trauner and Orkun Kokcu picked up injuries earlier this month and will not be available on Sunday. Francesco Antonucci and Denzel Hall are both injured as well and will not play against Groningen. Justin Bijlow is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Gernot Trauner, Orkun Kokcu, Francesco Antonucci, Denzel Hall

Doubtful: Justin Bijlow

Suspended: None

Groningen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Bart van Hintum, Mike te Wierik, Elias Olsson, Neraysho Kasanwirjo; Laros Duarte, Wessel Dammers; Daleho Irandust, Cyril Ngonge, Mo El Hankouri; Jorgen Larsen

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Gus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Groningen are on a four-game unbeaten run which has seen them lose twice and draw twice. They have lost just one league game all season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage at the weekend.

Feyenoord are in impeccable form as they battle Ajax and PSV in a three-pronged title race. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions and have scored at least one goal in all but one of those games. They should get the win on Sunday.

Prediction: Groningen 1-2 Feyenoord

Edited by Shardul Sant