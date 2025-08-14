Groningen vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Groningen and Heerenveen will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday two clash on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Euroborg.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar in their opening game of the season last week. Denso Kasius opened the scoring from the fiifth minute while Troy Parrott doubled the hosts' lead from the spot. Stije Resink scored an own goal to make it 3-0 while Marco Rente pulled one back before the break. Parrott completed his brace late on.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to FC Volendam. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Luuk Brouwers' fourth-minute strike while Ozan Kokcu equalized 20 minutes into the second half.

Groningen vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Heerenveen have 46 wins from the last 92 head-to-head games. Groningen were victorious 24 times while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Groningen claimed a 1-0 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eight of Groningen's last nine leaague games have produced three goals or more, with seven games in this run witnessing goals at both ends.

The home side on the day has won four of the last five head-to-head games.

Four of Heerenveen's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Groningen vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Groningen had an impressive pre-season campaign, winning four of five games played in preparation for the new campaign. However, that did not translate into their opening game as they were thrashed by AZ Alkmaar. Five of their last six home games last season witnessed goals at both ends.

Heerenveen were favorites to claim maximum points at home to Volendam. However, they failed to make their dominance count against a newly-promoted side. They will be looking to bounce back here as they aim to build on their ninth-placed finish last season.

Both sides will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Groningen 1-1 Heerenveen

Groningen vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

