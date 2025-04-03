Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Groningen will host PSV Eindhoven at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive return to the Dutch top flight and are pushing for their first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season as they sit eighth in the Eredivisie standings.

They were beaten 4-1 by a recently rejuvenated Feyenoord side on Wednesday, conceding twice in either half as they registered a 10th consecutive winless outing against the Rotterdam outfit.

PSV Eindhoven performed brilliantly in the first half of the season but have lost their way in the second and fell well behind in the race for the title. They were beaten 2-0 by rivals Ajax in their last match and had a few half-chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

The champions remain second in the league table but sit nine points behind league leaders Ajax with seven games left to play and have little margin for error if they are to retain their Eredivisie title.

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 115 meetings between the two clubs. Groningen have won just 21 of those games while PSV have won 69 times, with their other 25 contests ending level.

The visitors have scored 11 goals in their last two games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

PSV are the highest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of 78.

De FC have scored 26 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only last-placed Almere City (18) have managed fewer.

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Groningen's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last eight home games and will be looking to give the champions a run for their money this weekend.

Boeren have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Groningen 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

