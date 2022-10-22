Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022 

Groningen will host PSV Eindhoven at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium on Saturday (October 22) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to their season, findingthemselves just above the drop zone. They were beaten 3-0 by Twente in their last league outing before bouncing back in midweek to beat second-tier Dordrecht by the same scoreline in the KNVB Beker Cup first round.

Groningen are 16th in the standings with just eight points. They are just two points above rock-bottom and will look to widen that gap.

PSV, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid start to life under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They carried out a 6-1 demolition of Utrecht in their last league outing, with Guus Til, Xavi Simons and Anwar El Ghazi clinching braces to help seal a deserved win.

The visitors are second in the Eredivisie standings with 24 points from ten games. They are just one point behind league leaders Ajax and could go top with a win.

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Groningen and PSV. The hosts have won just five of these games, while the visitors have won 31. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last eight games in this fixture and are unbeaten in their last 17 dating back to 2014.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Groningen have picked up four points from a maximum of 15 at home this season, the third-fewest in the Eredivisie so far.

PSV have lost two league games this season, with both defeats coming on the road.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's men are the most prolific team in the Dutch top flight this season, scoring 35 times.

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Groningen's latest result snapped their four-game losing streak, marking just their second victory in eight games across competitions. However, they have lost their last three games at home and could struggle here.

PSV, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last time out and will look to bounce back here. They are the overwhelming favourites and should come out on top.

Prediction: Groningen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - PSV to score first: Yes (The visitors have scored the first goal in their last seven games in this fixture.)

