Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Groningen are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Euroborg on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Groningen come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Pascal Jansen's AZ Alkmaar in the league. A second-half goal from Swedish forward Jesper Karlsson secured the win for AZ Alkmaar. Groningen had centre-back Neraysho Kasanwirjo sent off early in the first-half.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat ten-man Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 in their most recent game. Goals from Austrian right-back Philipp Mwene and young Dutch forward Cody Gakpo sealed the deal for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Go Ahead Eagles had centre-back Joris Kramer sent off in the second-half.

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost three and drawn seven.

PSV @PSV

Missed you guys 🥺



#PSV2022 It’s soo good to see you againMissed you guys 🥺 It’s soo good to see you again ♥️Missed you guys 🥺#PSV2022 https://t.co/s9L8osdWZI

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating Groningen 5-2. Goals from Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho, experienced Israeli forward Eran Zahavi and Portuguese winger Bruma and an own goal from winger Mohamed El Hankouri ensured victory for PSV Eindhoven.

A first-half brace from Belgian attacker Cyril Ngonge proved to be a mere consolation goal for Groningen.

Groningen form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-D-D-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-D

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Groningen

Groningen will be without Dutch centre-back Radinio Balker and winger Mohamed El Hankouri, while centre-back Neraysho Kasanwirjo is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of Sweden international Daleho Irandust. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Danny Buijs is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Radinio Balker, Mohamed El Hankouri

Doubtful: Daleho Irandust

Suspended: Neraysho Kasanwirjo

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Israel international Eran Zahavi, New Zealand midfielder Ryan Thomas and young English talent Noni Madueke. Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare is representing his nation at AFCON.

Injured: Eran Zahavi, Noni Madueke, Ryan Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Ibrahim Sangare

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh, Mike te Wierik, Wessel Dammers, Bart van Hintum, Bjorn Meijer, Tomas Suslov, Laros Duarte, Paulos Abraham, Michael de Leeuw, Daniel van Kaam, Jorgen Strand Larsen

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Erick Gutierrez, Marco van Ginkel, Yorbe Vertessen, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Carlos Vinicius

Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Groningen are currently 12th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are six points ahead of 16th-placed Sparta Rotterdam, and will need to produce some positive results to maintain a gap between them and the relegation spots.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, sit top of the league table, a point ahead of 2nd-placed Ajax. Despite losing stars like Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries last summer, PSV Eindhoven have produced some strong performances.

PSV Eindhoven for the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Groningen 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Abhinav Anand