Groningen vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Groningen and Twente battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 20 clash on Saturday at Euroborg.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Willem II last weekend. Groningen were three goals up at the break, thanks to Dave Kwakman, Stije Resink and Tika de Jonge strikes. Jesse Bosch pulled one back for Willem II four minutes into the second half.

Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Nijmegen last weekend. Bas Kuipers was the star of the show with a brace. The victory left The Tukkers in sixth spot in the standings, with 42 points from 23 games, while Groningen are eighth with 27 points.

Groningen vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 49 wins from their last 104 head-to-head games with Groningen, who have been victorious 25 times.

Their most recent clash in December saw Twente claim a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Twente are unbeaten in 11 head-to-head games, winning six.

Groningen are unbeaten in six home games, winning four.

Twente have scored at least twice in their last six games across competitions.

Groningen have the best home defensive record in the league, conceding six times in 11 games.

Groningen vs Twente Prediction

Groningen have a strong home record but haven't got a win in the fixture since September 2017. Dick Likkien's side have been defensively resolute in front of their fans, and that compactness could be crucial to claim maximum points.

Twente, for their part, have struggled on their travels, with one win in their last six games, losing two. However, their games have typically been high-scoring, with their last seven away outings witnessing goals at both ends and six producing at least four goals.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Groningen 1-1 Twente

Groningen vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

