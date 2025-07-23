Grosseto vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Fiorentina lock horns with Grosseto in a friendly

Grosseto will welcome Fiorentina to Stadio Olimpico Carlo Zecchini in a friendly on Thursday. The hosts will play their first friendly of the preseason while the Viola are in action for the second time.

The Biancorossi will play for the first time since May. They concluded their 2024-25 Serie D campaign on a five-game winless run, playing three draws. They met local rivals Siena in their last competitive match in Serie D and were held to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors got their preseason underway against their Primavera or U-20 side last week. They registered a comfortable 8-0 win. Cher Ndour scored a hat-trick while Moise Kean, Edin Dzeko, Dodo, Jacobo Fazzini, and Riccardo Sottil were also on the scoresheet.

Grosseto vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have met thrice, with two meetings taking place in the 2002-03 Serie C campaign. Both teams registered home wins in these meetings. They met in a friendly last season as well, and the visitors recorded a 7-2 win.
  • Viola had conceded two goals apiece in their last four competitive games of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign.
  • The Biancorossi have registered just one win in their last nine competitive games, with that triumph registered at home in February.
  • The visitors are unbeaten in their last five friendly games, recording three wins. They have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.
  • The hosts have scored two goals apiece in two of their three meetings against the visitors thus far.
  • The Biancorossi have won just three of their competitive games in 2025 thus far. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins.
Grosseto vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Biancorossi will play for the first time in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They are winless in their last five games, failing to score in two.

The Gigliati got their campaign underway with a comfortable 8-0 win over their U-20 side and will look to continue that form here. It was also their first game under the former manager Stefano Pioli, who has returned to the club after six years.

Considering the visitors' advantage in terms of squad quality and Grosseto's form in 2025 thus far, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Grosseto 1-3 Fiorentina

Grosseto vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

