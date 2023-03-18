Guadalajara vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Guadalajara host America at the Estadio AKRON in Liga MX on Saturday (March 18).

With the season set to conclude in two months, every game is considered a final. Both teams have had exceptional campaigns in Torneo Clausura – the second championship of the season. Guadalajara are fourth with 21 points, while America sit just behind them in fifth spot with 20 points.

Chivas have had a near-flawless run in their last five games, winning four times and losing once, scoring eight goals and conceding four. However, the hosts are in search of their first win over America since November 2020, which they won 3-1.

Both sides are eyeing the top spot, which is still achievable, with Guadalajara and America trailing by six and seven points respectively.

America won their last league game against Tigres UANL 2-0 to recover from a shock 3-0 home defeat against Pachuca in their previous game. It was their second win in three away games.

Aguilas are unbeaten in five road games. They will look to take that momentum to the Estadio AKRON where they have prevailed twice in three games, scoring six goals and conceding one. America’s talisman Henry Martin, who is the league’s top scorer with ten goals, will look to put in a match-winning performance.

Guadalajara vs America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guadalajara have managed two draws against America, who won three of their last five clashes.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games against America at the Estadio AKRON.

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games across competitions.

America have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five road games.

Guadalajara have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period:

Form Guide: Guadalajara – L-W-W-W-W; America – W-L-D-W-W

Guadalajara vs America Prediction

With five goals and two assists, new signing Víctor Guzman is cementing his place in the squad and will be the hosts' main attacking threat.

While defenders will mostly focus on Henry Martin, Diego Valdes (four goals) and Jonathan Rodriguez (three goals) could be on the loose. Nevertheless, Guadalajara are strong enough to withstand America's challenge and should claim the bragging rights.

Prediction: Guadalajara 2-1 America

Guadalajara vs America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guadalajara

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guadalajara to score first – Yes

