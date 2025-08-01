Guadalajara vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Guadalajara will face Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. Chivas have struggled for results in competitive action in recent months and have begun the Leagues Cup in similar fashion.

They were beaten 1-0 by a floundering New York Red Bulls outfit in their tournament opener on Thursday and had looked set to be headed toward at least a point and then penalty shootouts before their opponents scored a 97th-minute winner.

Charlotte, meanwhile, headed into the regional showpiece in fine form as they recorded four consecutive victories in Major League Soccer before the commencement of the Leagues Cup. They were, however, blown out of the water by an impressive Juarez side in their opening game, finding themselves 3-1 down at the break before a red card to Idan Toklomati Jorno in the second half derailed their growing momentum and scuppered their chances of a comeback result.

Both sides have registered no points in their respective groups and must pick up a positive result this weekend if they are to remain in contention for the knockout stages.

Guadalajara vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Charlotte's latest result marked their first-ever normal-time defeat to a Mexican opposition.

Chivas have lost their last five games against Major League Soccer sides, with all five contests coming in the Leagues Cup.

Neither side made it out of the group stages in last year's edition of the Leagues Cup.

Guadalajara have managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 competitive outings.

Guadalajara vs Charlotte Prediction

Chivas have lost two of their last three competitive games and have won just two of their last 11. They have particularly struggled to find the back of the net in recent games, scoring more than one goal in just one of their last 14 competitive games, and have work to do this weekend.

The Crown saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response. They have the home advantage this weekend and should pick up at least a point here.

Prediction: Guadalajara 2-2 Charlotte

Guadalajara vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the Crown's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Charlotte's last nine matches)

