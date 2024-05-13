Guadalajara vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX playoffs 2023-24

Guadalajara and Club America go head-to-head at the Estadio Akron in the first leg of the Mexican Liga MX playoff semi-finals on Wednesday. The Eagles head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last seven away games against the hosts and will look to extend this impressive run.

A 1-0 first-leg victory was enough to see Guadalajara through the quarter-finals as they held firm for a goalless draw with Toluca in the second leg on Saturday to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Fernando Gago’s men have gone 10 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to Club Leon on March 10.

Guadalajara return home, where they are on a three-match winning streak, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw with Club America on March 17.

Club America, meanwhile, scraped through the quarter-finals by the skin of their teeth as they needed penalties to see off Pachuca after a 2-2 aggregate stalemate.

Andre Jardine’s side have failed to taste victory in their last three matches, claiming two draws and losing once, and have won just one of their last six matches since mid-April.

However, Club America will be backing themselves on Wednesday as they take on a Guadalajara side who have failed to win 15 of their last 20 meetings, losing 11 and claiming four draws since October 2008.

Guadalajara vs Club America Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Guadalajara have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Guadalajara Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Club America Form Guide: D-D-L-W-D

Guadalajara vs Club America Team News

Guadalajara

Raúl Martínez is recuperating from a knee injury and will play no part in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Raúl Martínez

Suspended: None

Club America

Jardine’s men will have to cope without the services of Sebastián Cáceres and Emilio Lara, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Sebastián Cáceres, Emilio Lara

Suspended: None

Guadalajara vs Club America Predicted XI

Guadalajara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Rangel; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco, Jose Castillo; Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran; Victor Guzman, Roberto Alvarado, Pavel Perez; Ricardo Marin

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Ramon Juarez, Cristian Calderon; Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo; Javairo Dilrosun, Diego Valdes, Alex Zendejas; Henry Martin

Guadalajara vs Club America Prediction

Having scraped through the quarter-finals, Club America will be looking to pick up a more convincing result on Wednesday.

However, Guadalajara have been rock-solid of late and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Guadalajara 1-1 Club America