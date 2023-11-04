Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

Guadalajara will play host to Cruz Azul at Estadio AKRON in Liga MX action on Sunday.

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Preview

With two rounds of matches until the end of the Torneo Apertura - the first tournament of the season – Club America will certainly finish on top. They enjoy an unassailable eight-point lead ahead of second-placed UANL. Guadalajara sit in fourth place on 24 points – two points behind third-placed Monterrey.

Chivas currently sit in the quarterfinal qualification zone (first to sixth). However, they could drop to the play-in round if they fail to claim full points in their next two games. The meeting against Cruz Azul is thus crucial for the hosts, who finished second last season and reached the semifinals of the final phase.

Cruz Azul sit in 15th place out of 18 teams but can still qualify for the quarterfinals of the final phase. With 17 points on the board, six more could move them into the top six if other results are favorable. The visitors will head into this clash on the back of two straight wins and will be keen to maintain their momentum.

La Máquina finished seventh last season and qualified for the final phase via reclassification, but were knocked out in the quarterfinals. They were defeated by Guadalajara 2-1 in the sides’ last meeting at Estadio AKRON. Cruz Azul’s previous success at that venue dates back to October 2020 in a league clash that ended 2-0.

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Cruz Azul.

Guadalajara have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Cruz Azul.

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Cruz Azul have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Guadalajara have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, which is the same record shared by Cruz Azul.

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Roberto Alvarado has been Guadalajara’s main attacking threat since the start of the campaign, scoring six goals while Cristian Calderón boasts three assists. José Juan Macías and Carlos Cisneros will not play a part in the clash due to injuries.

Cruz Azul star Ángel Sepúlveda has netted nine times in the campaign while Uriel Antuna and Rodrigo Huescas have provided four and three assists respectively.

Guadalajara are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Guadalajara 3-1 Cruz Azul

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guadalajara to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guadalajara to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cruz Azul to score - Yes