Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Guadalajara welcome Cruz Azul at the Estadio Jalisco in Liga MX on Saturday. The hosts are pushing to join the top-six, while Cruz will look to improve their position.

Ad

Guadalajara dropped four points in their last two fixtures, after drawing against Club America (0-0) and Juarez (1-1). Those results thwarted their progress to the qualification zone for the Final Phase quarter-finals. With five rounds of matches to conclude the Clausura, the hosts have no more room for slip-ups.

Chivas finished ninth in the Apertura – the first tournament of the season – and qualified for the play-in round but failed to reach the Final Phase.

Ad

Trending

Cruz are undefeated in five league matches but were held to a draw twice, dropping four points. They are fifth with 22 points – five places and six points above Guadalajara. Cruz are aiming for the top spot occupied by America, with 27 points, but need to win all of their remaining matches.

La Máquina won the Apertura regular season, finishing seven points clear atop the table and qualifying for the Final phase quarterfinals. However, they were stopped in the semi-finals, losing 4-3 on aggregate to America 4-3. Cruz won their last two clashes with Guadalajara but lost the previous two.

Ad

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guadalajara have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Cruz.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Cruz.

Guadalajara have won four times in their last five home matches across competitions.

Cruz have won twice and lost once in their last five road outings.

Guadalajara have won twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Cruz have won twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Guadalajara – D-L-D-W-W; Cruz – W-W-D-D-D

Ad

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Guadalajara are eager to return to winning ways and make up lost ground. They will count on their impressive home form.

Cruz, who are in great shape, will likely take confidence from their previous exploits at the Estadio Jalisco. Guadalajara, though, come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guadalajara

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guadalajara to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cruz to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback