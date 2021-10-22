Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

Cruz Azul will be looking to continue their long unbeaten run in Liga MX when Guadalajara host them at the Akron Stadium on Sunday.

La Maquina, winner of the Guardianes 2021, haven't lost a game since going down 2-1 to Juarez seven matchdays ago.

But that doesn't mean their form has been encouraging. Juan Reynoso's side have won only four times in 14 matches, and sit in sixth place with 19 points from 13 games.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, have flattered to deceive once again, struggling with a patchy run of form that keeps them in eighth position.

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

Cruz Azul have beaten Guadalajara 13 times in their last 43 clashes, losing on a close 12 occasions.

Each of their last three encounters have also gone La Maquina's way.

Guadalajara Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Team News

Guadalajara

Goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez recently underwent surgery for a muscle discomfort and will not take part in the game.

Guadalajara need to start scoring in order to produce wins, as the side have failed to score in five of their last six games!

Injured: Jose Antonio Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul

Los Celestes also have a clean bill of health but face a similar issue in the attacking vanguard.

They have scored only once in their last four games in all competitions, not considering the own goal Hugo Ayala scored in their 1-1 draw to Tigres.

Moreover, their top-scorer Bryan Angulo, who's netted four times, was last on target about a month ago.

Manager Juan Reynoso will be hoping to have his side firing again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Guadalajara (4-2-3-1): Raúl Gudiño; Carlos Cisneros, Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ángel Ponce; Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores; Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo, César Huerta; Ángel Zaldívar.

Cruz Azul (3-4-1-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete; Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez, Roberto Alvardo; Luis Romo; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodriguez.

Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Guadalajara have struggled in front of goal this season, averaging less than a goal a game.

However, it's the defense which is going to determine the outcome as both sides have a fairly good record.

Also Read

Keeping that in mind, we're putting our money on a draw.

Prediction: Guadalajara 1-1 Cruz Azul

Edited by Shardul Sant