Guadalajara vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Guadalajara will play host to Elche at Estadio Pedro Escartin in Copa del Rey action on Tuesday.

Guadalajara vs Elche Preview

The hosts made it to the second round after a 2-1 win over Segunda División side SD Ponferradina in the first round. Guadalajara are yet to progress beyond this stage. However, they appear eager to pick up the gauntlet once more following their show of strength which earned them promotion to Segunda Federación (fourth tier).

Guada hold a decent head-to-head record against Elche, who currently play in the top tier. The sides have slugged it out several times, but Guadalajara may not be in the same disposition after many years in the lower divisions. Their recent drop in form across three matches (two losses and a draw) is also a cause for concern.

Elche were knocked out in the round of 16 last season. They have been runners-up once and have reached the semifinals and quarterfinals twice. Their objective for this edition is unclear, but they are surely aiming to get past this round. Elche have been successful at Estadio Pedro Escartin only once, their other trip ended in a draw.

Los Franjiverdes have been unconvincing so far in La Liga. They placed 13th last term and currently sit bottom of the standings with four points, having failed to record a single win in 14 matches. They have lost 10 games and drawn four others. They need a miracle to survive relegation, with the Copa del Rey looking to be their only hope of securing a few positive results.

Guadalajara vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with Elche claiming two wins and Guadalajara one, while one game ended in a draw.

Guadalajara have won three of their last five home matches, while losing two others.

Guadalajara have conceded five times in their last five games, scoring thrice.

Elche have won once in their last five away matches, drawing and losing twice.

Guadalajara have won once in their last five matches, drawing and losing twice. Meanwhile, Elche have won twice and lost three times in their last five games.

Guadalajara vs Elche Prediction

The fourth-tier side are not clear favorites, however, their familiarity with the visitors could boost their confidence – not forgetting home advantage.

Despite their poor form, the home side will give their all to pull off a surprise win in the one-off clash.

However, Elche are expected to be too strong for the home side thanks to their experience in top-flight football.

Prediction: Guadalajara 1-2 Elche

Guadalajara vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Elche

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Elche to score first – No

Tip 4: Guadalajara to score - Yes

