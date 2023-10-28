Guadalajara vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Guadalajara entertain Tigres at the Estadio Jalisco in the Liga MX on Saturday (October 28).

Both teams are in the top six of the table, making them potential candidates for the quarterfinals of the final phase. Guadalajara are sixth with 21 points – four behind second-placed Tigres. The hosts will reach the top three if they claim maximum points on Sunday and other results are favourable.

Chivas finished ninth in the Torneo Apertura last season and had to go through reclassification in view of reaching the final phase. However, they were knocked out by Puebla. They will look to avoid such an eventuality this term by earning a direct qualification to the quarterfinals.

Tigres, meanwhile, are eyeing the top spot, trailing first-placed America by five points. They will reduce the gap if they succeed at the Estadio Jalisco, where their last meeting with Guadalajara ended 3-2 in favour of Tigres. The visitors have lost two of their previous three clashes with Guadalajara, though, drawing the other.

Los Tigres have been in blistering form, winning six of their last 10 games. They are unbeaten in seven games across competitions. Tigres have been impressive on the road as well, winning three of five games.

The meeting is crucial for both sides as we enter the final lap of the campaign with four matchdays remaining.

Guadalajara vs Tigres Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games with Tigres.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Guadalajara have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games with Tigres.

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

Guadalajara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Tigres have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Guadalajara: W-L-W-D-L; Tigres: W-D-D-W-W

Guadalajara vs Tigres Prediction

Roberto Alvarado has been Guadalajara’s best player this season, scoring five times, while Cristian Calderon boasts three assists. The hosts have suffered many losses at home against Tiges but should put up a better fight this time.

Meanwhile, Andre-Pierre Gignac is at it again following last season’s success. The former France international is the league’s second-top scorer with eight goals and also boasts four assists.

Tigres come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and momentum.

Prediction: Chivas 1-2 Tigres

Guadalajara vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guadalajara to score - Yes