Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2023

Guadeloupe will host Sint Maarten at Stade Valette in the CONCACA Nations League on Sunday.

Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten Preview

Guadeloupe sit second in Group A of League B with three points following a crucial 2-1 away win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in their campaign opener. They will be looking to power their lead to six points with a home win in an attempt to move top of the group. Saint Lucia are in first place thanks to a better goal difference.

Les Gwada Boys improved their ranking to 17 and 1011 points at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League but failed to earn promotion to League A. They finished second in their group to qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round. Sint Maarten do not appear to be a huge threat for Guadeloupe at home.

The visitors suffered a 5-1 defeat at home against Saint Lucia, with Ebbs Fleet forward Dominic Poleon recording the first hat-trick of the series. The defeat was Sint Maarten’s second in a row following a 4-1 loss to French Guiana in Gold Cup qualification last June. They currently sit bottom with zero points.

Sint Maarten topped their group in League C last year to earn promotion to League B and also qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round. A further defeat could ruin their campaign but the prospects of winning at Stade Valette are not very bright. They boast just one win in their last five matches on the road.

Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met twice, with Guadeloupe winning both games home and away.

Guadeloupe have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Guadeloupe have scored 12 goals and conceded seven in their last five.

Sint Maarten have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Guadeloupe have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches while Sint Maarten have won twice and lost thrice.

Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten Prediction

Guadeloupe are eying a third straight victory against Sint Maarten to snatch Group B’s top spot. However, they must score enough to improve their goal difference against Saint Lucia, who could sink visiting Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Sint Maarten need to prove that they are ambitious and can succeed in the group. Even a draw would boost the morale of the team.

We expect Guadeloupe to prevail based on individuality and home advantage.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 3-1 Sint Maarten

Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Guadeloupe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Guadeloupe to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sint Maarten to score - Yes