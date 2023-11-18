Guadeloupe vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Guadeloupe and St. Kitts and Nevis will trade tackles in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Sunday (November 19th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Sint Maarten last Thursday. Ange-Freddy Plumain and Matthias Phaeton scored second-half goals to guide their nation to victory.

St. Kitts, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Saint Lucia. The draw left them in third spot in Group A having garnered four points from five games. Guadeloupe are top of the table with 12 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Guadeloupe vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Guadeloupe have two wins while St. Kitts were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in September when Guadeloupe claimed a 2-1 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Six of St. Kitts' last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Guadeloupe have won four of their last five games.

St. Kitts have won just one of their last eight games, losing six games in this run.

Guadeloupe have scored at least two goals in their last 10 games.

St. Kitts dropped one spot to 147th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Guadeloupe vs St. Kitts Prediction

Guadeloupe are one step away from playing in League A next season and a win here would guarantee them promotion. A draw could also be enough owing to their superior goal difference, while their result might be irrelevant if Saint Lucia fail to win against Sint Maarten.

St. Kitts, for their part, are one point safe from relegation and need to only match Sint Maarten's result to retain their spot in League B. The Sugar Boyz might file out to get a draw from this game, trying to avoid losing rather than going all out for the win.

This would entail restraining the hosts' attack and could prove difficult, considering their form in front of goal. We are backing Guadeloupe to claim all three points with a comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 3-0 St. Kitts

Guadeloupe vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guadeloupe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guadeloupe to score over 1.5 goals