Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21, 2022

Guangzhou City will welcome Beijing Guoan to Yuexiushan Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday (November 21).

Life isn’t getting any better for the hosts who are headed for relegation. Guangzhou have lost 18 times in 25 games, drawing thrice and managing four wins. Last season, they finished in the top ten, grabbing the seventh spot. That's unattainable this term, as they sit in the drop zone with five games to go.

Newly appointed coach Weifeng Li led them to a 1-0 victory over Xi’an Ronghai in the Chinese FA Cup on Wednesday. He will look to extend that momentum against Beijing. It was the Blue Lions' second win in nine games, coming after three straight league defeats.

Meanwhile, after finishing fifth last season, Beijing announced winning the top flight as their main objective of the new campaign. They have done so only once – in 2009 - and have been runners-up four times since then. However, it's becoming a two-horse race between leaders Shandong and second-placed Three Towns.

The Imperial Guards are sixth with 43 points, 19 off the top of the table, which means they are out of contention. However, there's a qualification to the AFC Champions League playoff round to fight for, and a slip-up against GZ could be disastrous. Beijing are in a tie with two teams, while two others are trailing by one point.

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

GZ have won twice in their last five home games, drawing once and losing two.

In their last visit to Yuexiushan Stadium, Beijing lost 5-0 to GZ.

In their last five clashes, Beijing have come out on top three times as opposed to once for GZ, while one game ended in a draw.

Beijing have recorded three wins and two defeats against GZ in their last five visits to the Yuexiushan Stadium.

In their last five games, GZ have won twice and lost thrice, while Beijing have won thrice, lost and drawn once.

Form Guide: GZ – W-L-L-L-W; Beijing Guoan – W-W-L-W-D.

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

The hosts will be without three key players, including influential attacking midfielder Chugui Ye, due to injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without their top scorer - 15-goal Yuning Zhang and centre-back Pengxiang Jin. Beijing are expected to win due to a better squad.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-2 Beijing Guoan

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Beijing

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Beijing to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guangzhou to score - Yes

