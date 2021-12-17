Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou City and Beijing Guoan will battle for three points in the championship playoff stage of the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Shanghai Port on Thursday. Lu Wenjun's 15th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Beijing Guoan fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Shandong Taishan. Son Jun-Ho and Jadson scored late goals to help their side complete a comeback victory.

Guangzhou City currently sit in fifth spot in the table on one point while Beijing Guoan are two points better off in fourth spot in the Championship playoffs.

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Guangzhou City have 10 wins from their last 27 matches against Beijing Guoan. The visitors were victorious on seven occasions while 10 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2019 when Cedric Bakambu's first-half brace helped Beijing Guoan secure a 4-1 victory away from home.

Guangzhou City form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Guangzhou City

Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang and Chugui Ye are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Yuchen Zhou, Miao Tang, Chugui Ye

Suspension: None

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter is still sidelined with a knee injury. Gang Wang was substituted in the first half against Shandong Taishan and is unlikely to feature.

Injuries: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Ruibao Hu, Teng Yi, Pengfei Han, Jihong Jiang, Zhengyu Huang; Jown Cardona, Tixiang Li, Gong Zhang, Chun-Lok Tan; Wenjie Song

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sen Hou (GK); Huan Liu, Fan Yang, Pengxiang Jin; Taiyan Jin, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao, Yongjing Cao; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Anderson

Guangzhou City vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing Guoan have been the more consistent side and are slight favorites to emerge triumphant on Sunday. Home advantage could, however, factor in Guangzhou City's favor, although their run of five games without a win does not offer much optimism.

We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points in a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-2 Beijing Guoan

Edited by Shardul Sant