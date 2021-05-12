Guangzhou City vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Guangzhou City and Cangzhou Mighty Lions will trade tackles at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Friday in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

The two sides suffered defeats in their most recent fixtures. Guangzhou City were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat to Shenzhen on home turf, with Alan Kardac's brace powering the visitors to victory.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Guangzhou FC, with Liyu Yang and Zhunyi Gao scoring in both halves to give the visitors all three points.

That defeat left the Lions rooted to the bottom of the standings in Group A of the CSL, while Guangzhou City dropped to fourth spot.

FT: Shenzhen FC 4:2 Guangzhou City. Alan Kardec made 2 goals and 1 assist. Jown Cardona scored a late conciliatory goal for Guangzhou City. After contributing an assist, Juan Fernando Quintero was close to his 1st CSL goal but it was cleared off the line by the defender. pic.twitter.com/yovRiGlDXL — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 8, 2021

Guangzhou City vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

This will be only the fifth meeting between the sides and Cangzhou Mighty Lions have the better record with two wins and one draw to their name. Meanwhile, Guangzhou City FC were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent fixture came on 30 October 2020 when Cangzhou Mighty Lions picked up a 3-2 home win.

The visitors are one of only two sides yet to win a game in Group A this season. Guangzhou City have picked up two wins from four games.

Guangzhou City FC form guide: L-W-W-D

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: L-D-D-L

Guangzhou City vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Guangzhou City

The hosts have no reported injury or suspension concerns ahead of their clash with the Mighty Lions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The visitors have midfielder Odil Ahmedov ruled out with a rib injury but there are no suspension concerns for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Injury: Odil Ahmedov

Suspension: None

After Guangzhou FC's 2:0 victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions, Guangzhou fans applauded and cheered for Muriqui, the captain of Cangzhou, who returned to Tianhe, where he was a huge star of the stadium as Guangzhou Evergrande's pivotal player. pic.twitter.com/jtKLmxvrTv — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 10, 2021

Guangzhou City vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Feiya Chang, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Zhizhao Chen, Tixiang Li, Gustav Svensso, Guilherme; Chugui Ye

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-2): Puliang Shao (GK); Zihao Yan, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Hao Guo, Kaimu Zheng, Zhongliu Chen, Chuangyi Lin; Adama Diomande, Muriqui

Guangzhou City vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this tie and have superior players who can make a difference. Cangzhou Mighty Lions have been inconsistent this term and their struggles could be set to continue.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Guangzhou City.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 2-0 Cangzhou Mighty Lions