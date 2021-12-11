Guangzhou City vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns after a four-month hiatus and will see Guangzhou City host Changchun Yatai on Monday.

Guangzhou City went winless in their last two games as they lost 3-1 to Shandong Taishan and drew 1-1 against Henan Songshan Longmen. They then crashed out of the Chinese FA Cup in the fourth round as they lost out to Chengdu Rongcheng on penalties.

Guangzhou City sit ninth in the league table with 21 points. They will, however, be looking to pick up their first points in the newly-formed Championship Round.

Changchun Yatai ended the last bout of Chinese football in a stronger fashion than their hosts. They lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. However, they crashed out of the domestic cup soon after, losing 2-0 to Shanghai Shenhua.

Changchun Yatai sit third in the Chinese Super League with 28 points. They will be looking to pick up where they left off when they play next week.

Guangzhou City vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Guangzhou City and Changchun Yatai. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won five times. The other five meetings between the sides ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in 2018. Guangzhou City won the game 5-2.

Guangzhou City Form Guide (All competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Changchun Yatai Form Guide (All competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Guangzhou City vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Guangzhou City

Miao Tang, Feiya Chang and Chao Zeng are all out with injuries and will miss Monday's game. Manager Jean-Paul van Gastel will have all other players available for selection.

Injured: Miao Tang, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Serginho remains out after picking up an injury back in August. Peng Wang is out with a suspension imposed by the sports council.

Injured: Serginho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Peng Wang

Guangzhou City vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Wang Huapeng; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Zhizhao Chen, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi; Weihui Rao, Kaiyu Mao, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Zhang Yufeng, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Junior Negrao

Guangzhou City vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Guangzhou City have won just two of nine home games all year. They have, however, won both of their last meetings against Changchun Yatai and will be looking to extend that to three on Monday.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine league games and have conceded just 11 league goals all season, 10 more than their hosts. Changchun Yatai should get all three points in this encounter.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-2 Changchun Yatai

Edited by Peter P