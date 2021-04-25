Guangzhou City vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou City will host Chongqing Liangjiang at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Monday, with three points at stake in the Chinese Super League.

The two sides will be seeking their first win of the new campaign, with the hosts having played out an entertaining 2-2 draw away to city rivals Guangzhou FC.

The drama-filled game saw the hosts miss a first-half penalty before Shaocong Wu scored a late equalizer to snatch a point.

Chongqing Liangjiang were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat to Shandong Taishan on home turf. Leonardo Pereira and Tianyu Guo scored second-half goals to give the visitors all three points.

The atmosphere in Tianhe Stadium when Guangzhou City made the 1:1 equalizer: around 30,000 tickets were sold for the Guangzhou derby. The first time over 10, 000 spectators attend a football match in China since the Covid-19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/dq23IP0w2W — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 20, 2021

Guangzhou City vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 22 occasions in the past and Guangzhou City have a much better record.

The Blue Lions have 12 wins to their name, while Chongqing Liangjiang were victorious on four occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in six previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Guangzhou City form guide: D

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L

Guangzhou City vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Guangzhou City

Manager Jean Paul van Gastel has a clean bill of health heading into the new season.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan beat Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic 2:0 in the season opener in Guangzhou. Leonardo, the Brazilian striker signed from Urawa Red Diamonds, opened the deadlock in the 2nd half just few minutes after coming off the bench. pic.twitter.com/X8M4SOiPqr — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 20, 2021

Guangzhou City vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Chao Zeng, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jinliang Zhang, Feiya Chang; Chugui Ye, Tixiang Li, Chun Lok Than, Guilherme; Wenjie Song

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-5-2): Xiao fei Deng (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Hao Luo, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong, Congyao Yin

Guangzhou City vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this tie but Chongqing are very capable of getting the job done away from home.

Guangzhou City like to play on the front foot, which should see plenty of chances created in this game. We are predicting a home win for Guangzhou City, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 2-1 Chongqing Liangjiang